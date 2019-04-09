In my 19 years of service at Wauna, I’ve seen how our industry is changing, the intensely competitive nature of paper-making, and how pennies per case really do matter.
While most people probably don’t care about where their toilet paper is made, they should. Because the stuff we make at the Wauna mill is some of the greenest (not literally), most sustainable that you’ll find anywhere in the world.
It’s clear that state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell doesn’t care much about that. Her recent declaration of support for the proposed cap and trade legislation is pretty much a “closing soon” sign out in front of our mill ("North Coast needs clean energy jobs," The Daily Astorian, April 4). Just ask our colleagues at the Camas (Washington) mill and the loss of the jobs there.
I also ask Rep. Mitchell: How much more will this cost all of us in gas taxes at the pump, and increased natural gas costs for all Oregonians?
Mitchell pats us on the heads, promising that the new tax will come back to us in the form of new solar panels for our roofs. What good is a solar panel on my roof if I no longer have a job to pay my mortgage? Plus, I don’t live in Portland, where the sun shines a whole lot more than the coast.
People are going to keep using toilet paper and paper towels regardless of whether Mitchell votes for cap and trade. The real question is — does she want it made here or somewhere else like China?
FRANK STUHR
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.