The “Fire chiefs worry about staff exodus” article (The Astorian, Sept. 25) is an alarm sounding for Clatsop County residents.
When I was younger, I was a volunteer firefighter in Arizona with state professional firefighter, hazmat, emergency medical technician and fire instructor certifications and 15 years of service. I speak from experience.
That these emergency service providers have been permitted to take this anti-medical science stance calls into question their department's ability to deliver safe, competent emergency medical care of any kind. Seriously, what other medical science or safety practices do these people reject, and why does their leadership (and peers) let them?
Perhaps county residents should ask their governmental leaders what codes and laws they actually enforce? All of them? Or can their staffs pick and choose according to their personal beliefs? Is protecting the health and safety of the community they serve only a suggested option?
Medical science has provided us with a proven safe and effective vaccine to combat this deadly pandemic. Yet some emergency personnel are choosing to play a bizarre game of COVID Russian roulette, and some local leaders appear willing to hand them the gun.
Sooner or later, the hammer will fall on a loaded chamber, and the public will suffer as a consequence. Consider the liability issue. Can taxpayers afford the lawsuits that will result when, not if, an unvaccinated public servant infects someone while on the job?
If the anti-vaxxers would rather walk than do what’s right, let them. We'll all be safer in the long run.