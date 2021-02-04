On Jan. 6, Republican insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol building, intending to murder members of Congress.
Following a rally laced with lies, Trump-inspired insurrectionists illegally forced themselves inside the building, beating and killing a Capitol police officer in the process.
Once inside, the insurrectionists hunted congresspersons to assassinate, while ransacking a most sacred symbol of Americanism. This seditious attempt to unlawfully overturn an election was a naked power grab instigated by Trump himself.
By leading an insurrection against our country, Trump leaves forever a black stain on American democracy. Yet despite this indisputable evidence of traitorous intent, nationwide support of Trump persists.
Here, too, in Clatsop County, supporters continue to pledge allegiance to a man suspected of sedition. Flying banners bearing the name of an American traitor is an affront to proper thinking Americans. Remaining Trump flags, yard signs and bumper stickers represent an absolute disregard for constitutional democracy.
In Clatsop County, the refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the 2020 general election goes on. Local Republicans continue to cling to Trump's election fraud lies. KTVU in San Francisco even shared a video recorded by a professional photographer from Clatsop County while onboard a flight traveling to attend the insurrection rally.
Sadly, because they hold identity culture above democracy, this reprehensible behavior will never be publicly denounced by Clatsop County GOP leaders. The First Amendment guarantees Trump the right to lie. Human gullibility guarantees that some people will continue to believe Trump's lies.
MITCH GRAMSON
Astoria