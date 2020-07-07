I feel sad and incensed when I see or hear hateful diatribe against others, and worse, systemic racism.
First, we must confront the violence and terrible inequities against Black people for the past 400 years, beginning with slavery. What happened to 40 acres and a mule? Never happened.
Also, Black people must receive reparations for continuing inequity in opportunities, medical care, justice, community assistance and broken promises by the white-dominated majority. By 2050, Caucasians are on the way to becoming a minority, unless climate change, disease, stupid warfare, ignorant fascists and hate-filled mongers don't cause extinction of all humans.
First, though, let's focus on providing real help to our most vulnerable population — Black Americans. No more institutionalized slavery in our prison systems. No more violence and death caused by police officers; or disgusting actions and words at the hands of ignorant, unhappy, hate-filled groups that somehow have these violent fascist and racist agendas.
I live in Clatsop County, and near my home an unhappy person flies a Confederate flag. It shatters the beauty of this area to see that flag, and I wonder what kind of sick, afraid and dangerous people live at that home.
Isn't it inconceivable that many people don't think all humans bleed red?
SUSAN WILLIAMS
Astoria
