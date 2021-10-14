I found this sentence disturbing – “One could make the argument that it was 'diversity' of religion (Islam vs. Christianity) that slaughtered 2,996 innocents” – when I read it in the letter, "Sick of hearing it," on Sept. 23. It seems to imply diversity is harming us, and we’d be better off conforming to Christianity. If that was the intended meaning, I feel compelled to challenge that statement.
The problem isn’t diversity of religion. Rather, it is thoughtless conformity, dogmatism, fundamentalism, fanaticism, ego-driven self-righteousness and abuse of leadership within any religion that leads to egregious events like 9/11.
After all, Christianity has given the world the Inquisition, the Crusades, witch burning and book burning. Christianity has been used to justify the genocide of Native Americans, the African slave trade, hatred and persecution of homosexuals, bullying and physical abuse of wives, sons and daughters.
Some Christian churches have protected and promoted pedophile priests, defrauded the poor to support a lavish lifestyle for their elite and terrorized their congregations with crippling shame, guilt and fear of retribution. Christians have justified murder by labeling their victims “sinners.” Christians opposing COVID precautions and vaccines contribute to COVID deaths. Harsh realities.
Yet the actions of some don’t speak for all, and many Christians do good works daily. My intention is not to vilify Christianity, but to illustrate that blind allegiance to the most hateful and extreme in any religion causes the harm. Disparaging diversity divides and weakens our community, and goes against the freedom of religion this country was founded upon.