Two recent stories demonstrate to me, and perhaps many others, that The Astorian suffers from gender bias. The June 30 article, "PAC lands on its feet," highlighted that bias for me.
It took 26 inches of text before identifying the woman who stepped forward to purchase the Performing Arts Center from Clatsop Community College, assuring the PAC remains an iconic asset in Astoria. That woman and community leader is Constance Waisanen.
Further, it took 38 inches of text before announcing that the PAC was renamed in honor of another local leader, Charlene Larsen. I hope readers hung in there to learn of the gifts of these movers and influencers in Astoria's business and cultural scene.
I believe that if a man had done for the community what Constance Waisanen did, his name would have been in the opening paragraph. Further, if an historic and significant community treasure like the PAC had been named after a local man, his name would have been in the opening paragraph. It took a combined 64 inches of text to name Constance Waisanen and Charlene Larsen.
Exactly one week later, a front-page article on the marvelous fireworks display identified the donor in the first two words of the article. I am not disparaging the gracious act of this man. I am simply deeply disappointed in The Astorian's blindness toward its own journalistic gender bias.
The power of your messaging, the influence on our youth, historians and the general public is being greatly diminished because of the gender bias shown in your reporting.
KAREN HAINES
Astoria
