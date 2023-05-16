Dear Rep. Cyrus Javadi: Eight more killed in Texas with an AR-15 style rifle, and you want to protect Americans’ right to possess these weapons, which were designed solely to kill people. When are you going to drop your immoral stance on this issue?

Forget needing more mental health and drug treatment centers. Other countries have the same levels of mental illness and addiction, but don’t have the mass shootings the U.S. does. The medical trade journal, Psychiatric Times, found that the mentally ill are more frequently the target of violence rather than the perpetrator.

