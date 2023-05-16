Dear Rep. Cyrus Javadi: Eight more killed in Texas with an AR-15 style rifle, and you want to protect Americans’ right to possess these weapons, which were designed solely to kill people. When are you going to drop your immoral stance on this issue?
Forget needing more mental health and drug treatment centers. Other countries have the same levels of mental illness and addiction, but don’t have the mass shootings the U.S. does. The medical trade journal, Psychiatric Times, found that the mentally ill are more frequently the target of violence rather than the perpetrator.
Second Amendment rights? Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens (appointed by a Republican president) wrote in 2019, "District of Columbia v. Heller, which recognized an individual’s right to possess a firearm under the Constitution, is unquestionably the most clearly incorrect decision that the Supreme Court announced during my tenure on the bench.”
Former Republican Chief Justice Warren Burger called the gun lobby's interpretation of the Second Amendment "one of the greatest pieces of fraud — I repeat the word fraud — on the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime."
Rep. Javadi, time to wake up and smell the coffee! Eight more killed in Texas, and you and your-do-nothing-about-it party bear a lot of the responsibility. In my book, Republicans who support the right to possess an AR-15 style weapon have blood on their hands.