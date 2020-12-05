Lawyers weren't just blowing smoke about a 2020 massive nationwide election fraud to steal President Donald Trump's reelection in order to elect Joe Biden.
Read the charges and evidence in the complaint just filed against Georgia officials filed in federal court in Georgia .
Likewise, for the state of Michigan. Read the charges and evidence in the complaint just filed in the federal court in Michigan.
Needless to say, the charges are about as serious as can be made for a democracy. If claims of such a massive election fraud are proved true, most folks will shake their heads at the shame of what the country has become. And what it will do to a major political party is anybody's guess.
No doubt such a massive nationwide fraud in the world's greatest democracy will become the world's crime of the century.
DON HASKELL
Astoria
