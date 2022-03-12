Regarding the Heritage Square dilemma: I have been diligently following the debate going on in The Astorian for several weeks now, reading many articles and the recent interview of Neal Rotman, housing services manager at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare (Feb. 26).
The debate centers on whether or not Heritage Square is the best site to provide low-cost housing, including a mental health component and limited parking.
I see the arguments from both sides. There is no question additional housing is needed for those making 30% of the area median income and, hopefully, to reduce the homeless problem.
On the other hand, it will have a negative impact on the Astoria Sunday Market and do nothing to improve the shortage of public parking in downtown Astoria.
From my perspective, it boils down to the fact that Astoria is hemmed in on all sides and has very little buildable land. Surely the community is creative enough to come up with a solution that achieves the most important goals of both sides.
At one point, as I recall, consideration was given to building low-income housing on land along Youngs River. It was rejected because it was thought this would remove the residents from work opportunities or services they needed.
What if residents had free hourly transportation to downtown Astoria? Of course, the cost of providing this service would need to be factored into the overall cost of the project, but that might be reasonable if it helps achieve important goals of both sides.