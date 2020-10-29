Voters have been bombarded with highly deceptive advertising paid for by two out of state billionaires, Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros, advocating the passage of Measure 110.
The false claim is that 110 will simply offer treatment to people suffering with drug addiction, rather than hurling them into prison. The ads are lies on several fronts.
In Oregon, nobody has gone to prison for simple possession of a day or two supply of even heroin or methamphetamine for over 20 years. The maximum sentence was 30 days, and that hasn't happened for years.
Three years ago, the Legislature turned possession of user amounts of the most dangerous drugs — meth and heroin — into misdemeanors. This measure wants to go farther, and essentially legalize them.
The big lie in the fancy ads we are all receiving is that 110 "does not legalize drugs." It makes possession of 35 tablets of Oxycontin like a parking ticket.
A fine no greater than $100, no ability to require treatment and nothing happens if the addict blows off the ticket. Even worse, no new money is allocated, meaning the only funds are those cannibalized from existing programs.
I was your district attorney for 25 years, and I suspect we spent less than 5% of our time on drug possession cases. There is no county drug team left. This measure is a lie.
JOSHUA MARQUIS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.