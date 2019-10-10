Consider this modest proposal: Let's boycott you-know-who, whose everyday obsession is to be noticed and loved. Because you-know-who so dominates the media, some of us yearn for some much-needed respite.
You-know-who yearns for constant media attention, while crucial matters like climate crisis and massive corruption don’t receive the focused attention they merit.
We need a day off to indulge in some beneficial stoic behavior, like celebrating the great achievements of our past, looking forward to a more enriching future and, above all, grasping the present fittingly.
Think about it. You-know-who is a narcissist who'd get caught holding his own hand in a Lovers' Lane.
Every day in America, we celebrate something special — or not so special. For instance, Sept. 26 was National Lobster Day, National Dumpling Day and Johnny Appleseed Day. Come to think of it, Johnny Appleseed was famous for planting seeds.
Maybe we should plant the seed of silence — avoiding any mention of you-know-who. That’s challenging, since it would mean avoiding television, radio, the internet, tweeting and people wearing MAGA hats.
But I think it’s worth the candle. For at least one day, I could exclaim: You-know-who: I’ve had enough of you.
ROBERT BRAKE
Ocean Park, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.