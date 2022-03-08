It is incredibly brave to open a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic. We had our first meal at The SEA Crab House last night, and it won't be our last. It was excellent!
We love the location of this eating establishment, being right on the water. It's beautiful, and they have added booths for privacy and comfort. We always enjoy sitting in a good booth.
Our server was charming, attentive and helpful. We started with the delicious lavender cosmopolitan. When we go to a new place we tend to order what is "safe" on the menu.
The SEA Crab House has an interesting menu with opportunities to build a boil of your favorite choices. We decided to try the clam chowder, which was different from any we have ever had, and it was delightful. The focus was not on potatoes, but on the clams. Yum.
I enjoyed the oysters on the half shell, and appreciated our server's offer to bring them with cocktail sauce and horseradish. So good.
Next we had the Caesar salad and the codfish basket. The fish and chips were different than any in town, and we really liked the mix of spices used. We finished our meal with the blueberry cheesecake, also delightful.
We are so happy to have another wonderful eating spot right on the water, where you can enjoy your meal and enjoy the great Columbia River at the same time. Brilliant!