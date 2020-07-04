When I was 7 years old, I wore a mask pretending to be the Lone Ranger. I liked being the good guy, doing the right thing. Not much has changed in 72 years. Today, I wear a mask, and I like being a good guy, doing the right thing.
Thank you Clatsop County commissioners and Astoria city officials for being brave about the decision to wear masks. As the Lone Ranger knows … it's not always easy doing the right thing.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.