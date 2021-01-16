Now that President Donald Trump has been broken, we will move forward into the brave new world of big media and big government. How we got here is questionable.
Trump was basically a businessman, not a smooth-talking politician. He said what he thought, and did what he said. He had one weakness — his ego, on constant display.
The coalition of Democratic leadership, news organizations and social media went after that weakness with a concerted effort of lies and distortions. For five years they hounded him like wolves on an elk.
Trump's ego would not let him stay silent. He fought every battle no matter how small. And they finally broke him. Congratulations.
Does anybody wonder how things would be if the media and opposing party had treated him like Joe Biden was, and will be treated?
Does anybody wonder where we go from here with political, news and social power controlled from one source?
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside