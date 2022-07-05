You might be a browser like me. I love browsing my way through City Lumber, Homespun Quilts and garden stores. Sad to say, though, the proposed remodeled Astoria Library will no longer be a haven for book browsers like me, and many of you.
The current plan, originally presented several years ago at public meetings, is that most books will be in closed stacks, off-limits to patrons. After you request a specific book, a staff member will get it from the closed stacks.
This won’t work for me. Since childhood, I've picked nearly all my books by chance as I've roamed the stacks. I’ve rarely gone to the library with a specific title in mind.
Mayor Bruce Jones described the proposed remodel in the June 23 Astorian: "It's a place for people to convene, hear presentations, to hear music, to study, to do job applications, to do all kinds of learning and tutoring. A library could be a great community gathering space if it has the right amenities and the right functionality."
Not a word about books.
The shift to a new-style facility is underway. City staff are getting rid of books to make room for the remodel. I hope the plans will change before the November bond election to include more books, more open stacks and browsing.
If not, then I ask the city to acknowledge that this bond issue is to finance a community center, not a library.