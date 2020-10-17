Making the choice to represent your city as a mayor or city councilor is an incredible commitment. These are not paid positions. They require an extraordinary amount of time from those who serve.
Monthly and special-issue meetings, county meetings, even changing travel plans can come into play. Each month there is an enormous amount of reading. One must be informed and current about ordinances, local and state law. All of our current city officials deserve our respect and recognition.
I endorse Paulina Cockrum for Gearhart mayor, and Reita Fackerell and Dan Jesse for Gearhart city councilors, because all three bring to the table knowledge and experience.
All three believe in serving our community. All three have demonstrated the ability to work with our present mayor, Matt Brown, and councilor, Kerry Smith. Paulina and Dan have long been involved with the Community Emergency Response Team, helping to prepare our community for disaster.
Dan formerly served on the Gearhart Planning Commission. Reita serves on the food bank board, and has written numerous grants for local organizations.
Why do I support these three? They represent you, not themselves. Do they always agree? Not on your life, and you wouldn't want them to. Do they always get their own way? Never.
They do their best to represent you through compromise. They agonize over important decisions which will affect our town. These three are about building Gearhart up, not tearing it down.
SUSAN EDY
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.