I was very disturbed by a man on Saturday when my daughter and I took my grandson to the Drag Queen Story Hour activity ("Drag Queen Story Hour proceeds in Astoria with community support," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 11).
This man had no right to put adults or children on his video as he was standing at the sidewalk streaming his live feed as adults and children walked by.
He thinks it is hurting the kids to be going to hear stories at the library. What if him showing one of these kids put their life in danger?
What is the difference between Miss Daylight reading books, or the kids hearing a story being read by someone dressed up as a fictional character?
This man does not live in Astoria. His taxes do not go to support the library. He lives in Warrenton, and should not be throwing a fit about what is happening in our community.
Miss Daylight does nothing bad or anything by reading to the kids. No kids were dragged in there screaming, crying or throwing a fit that they didn't want to go. I wish something like this would have been around when my daughter was little. I would have been taking her.
We try to teach our children that bullying is not right, but this grown man thought he could bully all of us and Miss Daylight into not having this fun activity. How do we make our kids believe kids shouldn't bully when this adult is trying to show everyone that he thinks bullying is OK?
TREASA BILLS
Astoria
(0) comments
