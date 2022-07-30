Whoever told President Joe Biden it was a good idea to fist bump with Mohammed bin Salman for Saudi Arabian oil should be fired. Immediately.
This disconcerting venture was unnecessary, as the U.S. has the ability to produce enough energy to power this nation, and sell the excess off to other countries. And when it was discovered Biden had contracted COVID sometime during his trip, I believe he should take this as an omen to change course.
Something is wrong when Biden is trying to cut domestic energy supplies and, at the same time, beg other nations for their fossil fuel. Add to this, the Biden administration sold oil to a Chinese company called Sinopec, a company in which his son, Hunter Biden, has had a financial interest.
Why in the world would the president beg for oil from one nation, with questionable human rights policies, and then sell American-produced oil to another country, that has a poor record with human rights? It's an unforced error to put the nation in the situation we are in, energy-wise, all in an attempt to destroy our energy-producing sector.
When Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, "the more pain we are all experiencing from the high price of gas, the more benefit there is for those who can access electric vehicles," it doesn't take much thought to conclude those in charge of American energy policy have no clue about the industry.
I just wish this latest version of "bump and grind" didn't hurt so much.