Julius Caesar lived from 100 B.C. to 44 B.C.
Many people believe that the decline of the Roman Empire as a republic began when Julius Caesar said, "the die is cast," and crossed the Rubicon River into Italy with one legion in 49 B.C. It was an illegal act, and amounted to a declaration of war against his own state.
It is estimated in the nine to 10 years that Caesar spent in Gaul (France) that one million Gauls were killed, and one million enslaved. History would record Caesar as one of the world's greatest generals.
One of the reasons that Caesar went to Gaul was to avoid prosecution from people who did not like him in the Senate. The tradition was that office holders could not be prosecuted while in office. However, once leaving a protected office, a person could be prosecuted and put on trial by the Roman Senate.
Roman history did not like kings. Caesar became dictator for life in 44 B.C. and was assassinated by some members of the Roman Senate in 44 B.C.
TERRY J. SMITH
Warrenton
