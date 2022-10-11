Regarding the article, "Flood of records requests hampers election officials," in the Sept. 22 edition of The Astorian: Common sense and an apparent lack of public official integrity have caused me to call out this article.

The subheadline is "false claims of stolen election." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is once again pitting Oregonians against each other. Wake up: There is no "we" or "them" with regard to election integrity. No matter what your party choice is, we expect clean, untarnished elections. I personally am glad that others are looking into our voting and election process.

