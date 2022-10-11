Regarding the article, "Flood of records requests hampers election officials," in the Sept. 22 edition of The Astorian: Common sense and an apparent lack of public official integrity have caused me to call out this article.
The subheadline is "false claims of stolen election." Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is once again pitting Oregonians against each other. Wake up: There is no "we" or "them" with regard to election integrity. No matter what your party choice is, we expect clean, untarnished elections. I personally am glad that others are looking into our voting and election process.
Fagan states, "the big lie is that the 2020 election was stolen." Fagan is a public official, and should not be expressing her personal opinion, while complaining about doing her job for her constituents.
Implying that county clerks are retiring because the stress of public records requests is simply too much for them: Isn't that part of their job? If you need more people to comply with these requests, my suggestion is that you make fewer public service announcements and tighten your budget in order to hire more help, as the private sector does.
I found it very interesting that this article was the complete opposite of what the secretary of state website states: "Our Mission: Build trust between the people of Oregon and our state government so that public services can make a positive impact in peoples' lives … Respect: We are committed to serving the people of Oregon and strive to understand all viewpoints."