She's likable, she's smart, she's funny and she has ingratiated herself by giving to your pet projects and causes. A lot of Democrats in our county have voted for Betsy Johnson in the past for all of the wrong reasons. Liking the person is no basis for voting them into a position where they can make decisions that will impact our lives. I loved my crazy Uncle Carl, too, but there was no way I would have voted him into public office.

Johnson disqualified herself as a Democrat by voting against gun reform, environmental protection, mitigating climate change and the reform of Measure 11. Her tough talk commercials never mention these keystone issues that are increasingly critical to our times. Instead, she talks about cleaning up Portland, while not mentioning that she will have only limited jurisdiction there if elected governor.

