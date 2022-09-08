She's likable, she's smart, she's funny and she has ingratiated herself by giving to your pet projects and causes. A lot of Democrats in our county have voted for Betsy Johnson in the past for all of the wrong reasons. Liking the person is no basis for voting them into a position where they can make decisions that will impact our lives. I loved my crazy Uncle Carl, too, but there was no way I would have voted him into public office.
Johnson disqualified herself as a Democrat by voting against gun reform, environmental protection, mitigating climate change and the reform of Measure 11. Her tough talk commercials never mention these keystone issues that are increasingly critical to our times. Instead, she talks about cleaning up Portland, while not mentioning that she will have only limited jurisdiction there if elected governor.
With Johnson, nothing is what she claims it is. She said she was a Democrat, then voted Republican on the key issues. She claims to be independent, and for the grassroots, but takes millions of dollars from large corporations. For years a staunch supporter of gun rights, since her public gaffe and the revelations about her firearms collection, she has softened her position on guns. Where is the "damn straight" (Johnson’s latest tough talk) in her constant equivocation?
If no Democrat votes for Johnson, she can’t possibly win. Don't sacrifice your chance to vote responsibly on the issues just because Betsy is a good old gal.