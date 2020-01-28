Can most of us agree there is nothing more fundamentally foundational to democracy's survival than free and fair elections? Ask the Founding Fathers.
Given the Russian interference in our 2016 election, that they seem to be meddling in our upcoming elections, and Congress seems to be in a mood to pass resolutions, may I suggest one?
"We, the U.S. Congress, in order to form a more perfect union, resolve total commitment to protecting our free and fair electoral process. We will finance, support and defend all measures that ensure our elections follow election laws, and are free of all foreign and domestic interference (voter suppression, etc.)." Translation: Don't mess with our elections.
This isn't a party line issue. It's a "land of the free" issue.
Seems like this should be a slam dunk — 435-0 in the House, and 100-0 in the Senate. Who'd vote against it?
I think this would restore faith and pride in our elections, raise voter participation and make any congressperson who votes for it wildly popular. What do you think?
The question is: Is there a congressperson who will champion this Civics 101 cause? I'd vote for that person. Would you?
Calling 202-224-3121 will connect you to your congresspersons. Free and fair voting is a privilege easily lost if "we the people" don't stand up.
Remind your friends, write it on your bathroom mirror or yell it from the top of the Astoria Column, but most importantly, vote. It's our country, and it's worth defending.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
