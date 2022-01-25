On May 1, 1992, with Los Angeles in flames, Rodney King, who had been badly beaten by police, who were acquitted of wrongdoing, stepped to the microphone and asked, "Can we all get along?" King's righteous plea was a call for ending divisiveness, a call seldom heard today.
So what are we to think of those who brought the Linn County timber lawsuit, fomenting divisiveness, as it becomes likely that they will lose their case in appellate court?
Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist now says the suit is about the widening riff between the state and people in the counties who are losing "a way of life" in "A billion-dollar battle over more than timber" (Jan. 11). The plaintiff’s attorney, John DiLorenzo, goes extraterrestrial with his divisiveness, saying the two sides are "residing on opposite planets."
Divisiveness has a familiar ring in the post-Trump era, and clearly not all county commissioners or their lawyers are above it. We can expect that when the appellate court rules against the plaintiffs, we will hear some version of the divisive "Big Lie."
Those who sow the seeds of divisiveness need to be reminded that there are good people everywhere. By getting along, we become stronger and find more righteous solutions to perceived problems.
The billion dollars, and more, for timber county services, should be coming from the fair taxation of the timber industry that initially funded the lawsuit, and has been fueling the rural-urban divide for decades.