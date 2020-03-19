Open letter to our mayor and our City Council: I urge you to cancel the Astoria cruise season now, while there is still time.
Due to the novel coronavirus, I am urging the mayor and City Council to stop the ships from docking in Astoria this cruise season. The projections for this pandemic are staggering.
We Astorians need to be vigilant and try and protect ourselves as best we can.
There is evidence that the virus can be spread before symptoms are present. The cruise ships have been known to easily spread infections among both passengers and crew. When 3,000 additional people roam our downtown, it is overwhelming, and puts us all at unnecessary risk.
Now is the time to act. Do the right thing, in an abundance of caution, and cancel the season.
TONI LEANCE
Astoria
