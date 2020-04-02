State Sen. Betsy Johnson's March 19 guest column reveals a complete lack of knowledge of the science behind the proposed cap-and-trade bill ("Politics can be as deadly as a virus," The Astorian). It also reveals why she continues to be a DINO (Democrat In Name Only), as she sides with the conservatives and ultraconservatives on everything from the environment to guns.
Look at Sen. Johnson's voting record and you can see why she is popular with big logging and mill businesses. You can also see why she is popular with those who don't want any regulation on gun control.
In her column, Johnson says, "rural residents know 'cap and trade' won't change global climate." That statement is both nonsensical and misleading. Helping to slow down climate change isn't going to happen with any one, or even a dozen, state mandates. It's only going to happen when thousands and thousands of people do many little things (like cap and trade) that each help in a small way.
According to scientists at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, cap and trade, alongside other pro-environment initiatives, have reduced emissions in California 16% between 2013 and 2020, and will likely reduce them an additional 40% by 2030. Oregon should follow a similar path.
Johnson praises the state Republican legislators for abandoning their duty and walking out over Senate Bill 1530. Fortunately, we have a governor in Kate Brown who does look at the science, and was able to issue an executive order on cap and trade.
DON ANDERSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.