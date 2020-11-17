I want to report to your readers about the capable and professional job which the county clerk, Tracie Krevanko, and her staff did in handling this 2020 election in Clatsop County.
I served as organizer of the election observers for the Clatsop County Democratic Central Committee, composed of your neighbors and community members. Over 20 of these volunteers chose to go sit and quietly watch, in order to assure that our votes were safe.
The staff, part-time workers and supervisors were all efficient and careful in doing this demanding and repetitive work. We wore masks, sat nearby and were quiet; noticing each step of their systematic approach.
They escorted us in and out, checking our credentials as we arrived. All of you should feel confident that these public servants are doing their jobs and protecting your vote.
There were seven different ballot drop boxes located across the county, increased from two in the May primary elections. Election workers and local police ensured that they were safely transported to the clerk's office. So many people voted early, that hours were shortened on some days until more ballots came in.
In these days when many are critical of public agency workers, it's important to give credit to the people and processes that allow our democracy to work fairly for us all.
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
