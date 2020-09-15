To all public workers: Carefully consider your vote this coming November. Vote for candidates who will protect local businesses, and therefore the tax revenues that fund your paychecks and retirement.
While many public workers think it a foregone conclusion that it is in their best interest to vote for public union-backed candidates, the 2020 economic landscape makes for a historical game changer.
The way to ensure that your paychecks don't bounce is to vote for someone who will unconditionally support, aggressively protect and proactively nurture our local economic recovery.
This describes bipartisan House District 32 candidate Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber, a retired public school teacher and business owner.
There comes a point in homeostatic systems where danger to the system lies when the x-y axis begins to cross. If tax revenues go down, public sector paychecks go away.
Hand-picked by Portland, the eleventh-hour, Hail Mary fill-in HD-32 candidate Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is the wrong candidate for this election. She has no experience.
Portland donors dictate her agenda, and will force policies that penalize our local businesses. Her Portland donors will insist that taxes be raised to the point that our businesses, already reeling, will continue to shutter their doors.
Coupled with Kate Brown's discrimination against rural areas regarding the inequitable distribution of public moneys, and suddenly you have a perfect storm: That giant sucking sound resulting in empty coffers.
Suddenly, that giant sucking sound will have killed the goose that lays the golden egg.
A vote for Boothe-Schmidt is a lose-lose for everyone.
CYNTHIA MALKOWSKI
Seaside
