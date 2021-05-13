The current Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board really needs to be refreshed. The park district had no business spending $2.15 million to purchase the rundown Broadway Middle School without a vote of the residents of Seaside. Just shameful.
And yet still in the tsunami zone for possible child care. Where is the logic in that?
I agree and applaud citizens who choose to serve our community, however, changing horses in midstream is not the issue. The bigger picture is our current SEPRD board putting the cart before the horse from the get-go.
CAROL PARKIN-HANISCH
Seaside