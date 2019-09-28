I have a question for the #TimberUnity folks: Are the lives of your grandchildren important to you?
Clearly, the cost of waiting until later to address climate change will be catastrophic. Yet you would have us do nothing.
#TimberUnity’s biggest complaint about HB 2020's attempt to address climate change is the fear of losing their jobs. Which is ironic, because HB 2020 recognized that climate change will negatively impact Oregon's economy, including jobs in timber and related industries.
HB 2020 included timelines and monetary allowances to help climate-impacting industries make the changes needed to address the crisis. It also had provisions to create jobs to mitigate potential losses.
While you cling to forestry for fiber production, understand that hemp is a bigger threat to timber jobs than any legislation could ever be. Paper and fiber board producers are already researching ways to convert.
The future of fiber is hemp because of exponentially faster turn cycles, superior end-product quality and overall cost savings. Hemp's many environmental advantages are just a happy side benefit.
Hemp is coming for your jobs, not Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, not Gov. Kate Brown and not the environmentalists. It's just the reality of capitalism, and its demand for profits, that will take your jobs. And rest assured, climate change is threatening your jobs too.
So adapt. Change. Start thinking about and working to find ways to meet the challenges of the future, instead of clinging to the past. And hopefully all of our grandchildren, including yours, will survive the coming crisis.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart
