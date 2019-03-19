Here at Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, I work part-time as a case manager and supported employment specialist. As an employment specialist, I engage individuals and establish trusting, collaborative relationships with the goal of obtaining competitive employment in community job settings with other workers who do not necessarily have disabilities.
The clients rely on having consistent support from a long-term employee of CBH. Clients and I work collaboratively on their employment goals. I provide individualized follow-along supports to assist clients in maintaining employment, write job support plans with individuals, incorporate input from the mental health team and adjust plans as needed according to individuals needs and preferences. This work is vital to ensuring our clients can lead productive lives outside of CBH.
As a case manager, I work with individuals who often have complex needs to ensure they have proper medication and transportation to medical/counseling appointments.
Our specialty is in assessing the needs of the individual, then assisting the client and their families in accessing the needed services, while coordinating care among service providers. We also assist individuals with establishing and maintaining effective relationships with the support systems they require.
All the work that I do in this community helps our community members maintain gainful employment and develop healthy lifestyles. This work does not happen overnight. It takes dedication to build a rapport with a client, and an abrupt change in their care and relationships would have a disruptive impact.
AUDREY WILLIAMS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.