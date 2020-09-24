As the Community Health Advocacy and Resource Team (CHART) celebrates its 10-year anniversary, I’ve been reflecting on the impact I’ve seen from this great collaborative group.
As a social worker, CHART has been instrumental in my professional life to stay informed of the resources available in our community, and to form partnerships with other community agencies to find new ways to support the health and well-being of our county.
As a mother raising two children in this community, I have personally been impacted from the inspiration I feel as I experience conversations among people who truly care about making this great county even better.
On the surface, CHART may look like any other important community collaborative meeting; however, the true greatness of CHART is the collective wisdom and ideas that are generated through intentional collaboration activities that focus on the entire community, rather than on any one portion of our population.
CHART fosters an environment that reminds us all that there are so many factors impacting the health and well-being of our community, and that every social determinant of health — housing, food, education, employment, etc. — is equally important. There is no competitive feel, even among organizations serving the same needs.
I’ve heard, and often used the phrase, “it takes a village,” and for me, CHART is where the villagers come together and make what feels impossible possible.
Thanks to all who have been a part of CHART, and I look forward to continued collaboration in our village.
ALLISON WHISENHUNT
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.