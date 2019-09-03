I don't know how many people went to the community open house and commencement at Tongue Point Job Corps Center Aug. 16. I went, and got to tour the career technical training programs and met many students and instructors.
The Commencement Day celebration was so fun, and the students graduated in various occupations — some even had jobs waiting for them.
I thank the director, business/community liaison and the students at the job corps for a informative and fun day. I also noted our Tongue Point Job Corps is rated No. 5 in all the job corps.
A. "DIANE" FINUCANE
Warrenton
