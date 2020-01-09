I knew when President Donald Trump was impeached, and looking at a Senate trial, that he would react the way he always has … he would change the subject by doing something reprehensible.
And he did. He put the world in harm's way. As a renegade, he did not tell Congress. He did not contact the United Nations. He made a rash, immature move that made him feel more important.
That's the kind of man he is. We deserve better. God help this world of endless war.
MARY TANGUAY WEBB
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.