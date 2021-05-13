My dad was on the first Clatsop Community College Board over 50 years ago. They wanted someone from South County, and he was a farmer and logger and local school board member from Jewell. Three of my brothers and one of my sisters went to school there, and I took some classes later on.
My dad would not be happy today, seeing the college with lots of new buildings and hardly enough students to keep going. Something's gone wrong — and it started well before COVID-19.
I think some changes are in order. I'm voting for Patrick Preston, Trudy Van Dusen Citovic and Suzanne Iverson for the college board.
JEAN M. HERMAN
Astoria