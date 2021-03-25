When I read James Hoffman’s letter (March 20), I had to go check the facts. Alaska, a hugely Republican majority state, has the distinction of having the highest violent crime rate in the nation.
Alaska also ranks among the highest for property crime.
Alaska also has the distinction that they, in this budget cycle, will spend more dollars on their prison system than on their university system, which I see as a big indicator of a problem.
To his credit, Republican Gov. Michael Dunleavy of Alaska has, in my opinion, done an excellent job in fighting COVID-19. Alaska has among the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population in the U.S., and a majority of people have complied to wearing masks, resulting in a steep decline in new infections.
Maybe they remember how many of their family members died in the 1918 pandemic.
RICK NEWTON
Warrenton