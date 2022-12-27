In his recent column (Dec. 22), Kevin Leahy denigrates the proposed habitat conservation plan because, it "will have a devastating impact on our local economy … for generations to come." Leahy closes his column by saying that there are other options to the habitat conservation plan "that are environmentally vetted and sound." He doesn't say what those are because, really, there are none.
I recently attended a Board of Forestry public hearing in Seaside where advocates for the timber industry whined about the economic devastation of the current habitat conservation plan, if approved. Beside their fear-mongering, they gave no environmentally sound suggestions about how to improve the plan.
At that same meeting, individuals representing most of the environmental organizations in the state expressed their strong support of the habitat conservation plan as written, or with less logging permitted in the plan than it currently allows.
Many of those supporting the habitat conservation plan also advocate for decoupling county revenue from logging in our state forests. Alternately they advocate timber companies paying their fair share of taxes, like they did in the early 1990s before companies rigged the system.
Their tax dollars used to fund the counties. Leahy and other cheerleaders for the industry status quo need to inform themselves about the real devastation to future generations from climate change if we don't began enacting environmentally sound policies like the habitat conservation plan.