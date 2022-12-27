In his recent column (Dec. 22), Kevin Leahy denigrates the proposed habitat conservation plan because, it "will have a devastating impact on our local economy … for generations to come." Leahy closes his column by saying that there are other options to the habitat conservation plan "that are environmentally vetted and sound." He doesn't say what those are because, really, there are none.

I recently attended a Board of Forestry public hearing in Seaside where advocates for the timber industry whined about the economic devastation of the current habitat conservation plan, if approved. Beside their fear-mongering, they gave no environmentally sound suggestions about how to improve the plan.

