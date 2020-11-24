In the Nov. 14 article in The Astorian, "Students debate change to mascot," I saw a young woman put her feet forward with a thought, an idea and an opinion.
Oppression can be strong or subtle in its mannerism, but the message will always be the same. In this time of strife, confusion and lack of civility, maybe we should turn and grasp the spirit of our young people.
Maybe we should celebrate a fresh thought, a fresh idea and admit change is inevitable. God said we were created in his image, the U.S. Constitution says we are all equal; maybe we should practice what our forefathers and our creator set out for us to follow.
Constance Rouda, cheers to you, and the courage it takes to bring forth a new idea, and no matter what the mascot name is, you will still carry integrity within yourself. Isn't that what we all want in all of our children?
DAVID HARPER
Astoria
