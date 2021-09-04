Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs wrote to Gov. Kate Brown last week, objecting to “vaccine mandates” and expressing her concern that “many hardworking Oregonians will be required to choose between the vaccine and their personal freedom.”
Even more concerning is that she was particularly concerned for support staff, custodians, bus drivers and teachers’ aides at schools.
To be clear, Bangs is concerned that people who can choose to refuse a vaccine should be allowed to expose others, that are unable to choose, and not suffer consequences.
I am not opposed to personal choice, nor am I opposed to free speech. However, these protections are only from federal persecution, and not from repercussions.
You may choose to decline a vaccine that your employer requires. That is your right. You will not go to jail for this single act, but your employer is free to fire you for this.
This was your choice.
At this point in the pandemic, when people in Clatsop County die because they cannot find a hospital bed in the valley, or Tillamook County needs morgue trailers to hold the dead, you need to realize that your choices have consequences.
Commissioner Bangs, you missed this point.
These “mandates” are targeted towards people that work with our most vulnerable citizens. This isn’t about restricting their freedoms; it is about protecting our friends and neighbors.
People are free to choose. They are not, however, free from repercussions.