Have you ever felt like not voting because you liked neither of the major candidates? I bet most of us have felt that way in at least some of our elections. Did you know more voters cannot currently pick the candidates who will end up on the final ballot, than voters who can pick the Democratic, or Republican, or any other party candidate? That's right.
Thirty-six percent of registered voters in Clatsop County are considered nonaffiliated voters. They cannot vote for their favorite candidate in the Democratic primary. They cannot vote for their favorite candidate in the Republican primary. They can't vote for their favorite candidate in the Green Party primary. You get the picture. Other people will be choosing who you can vote for in November if you don't register a party affiliation.
You must check, then update, your voter registration by April 28. Go online at SOS.Oregon.gov, or call 866-673-VOTE, or go to the Clatsop County Elections Office. You should pick your candidate. Don't let others decide for you.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria
