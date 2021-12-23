As Congress performs their political theater regarding Build Back Better, Americans need to keep these facts in mind:
According to multiple credible sources, if we cut this nation’s $768 billion defense budget in half we will still be spending billions more than all of our perceived global enemies combined.
Depending on which study you choose to believe, we literally spend more on “defense” than the next seven to 11 top-spending nations combined. Many of those countries are our allies who share our defense goals!
By making that one cut, the United States would have funds to address things most on the right are arguing we can’t afford, like feeding hungry children and seniors, housing the homeless and helping seniors afford their medicines!
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates 131,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. Imagine a portion of that $384 billion being used to solve that problem! There are also multiple studies suggesting potential return on investments for providing these supports for the “least among us” will serve to reduce those costs in the long run.
As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, who preached a gospel of love, of feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, welcoming the stranger and other radical leftist ideals like these, I ask everyone to think about how you want your tax dollars spent.
Choose between spending this nation’s vast wealth to help our own people, or spending it to kill children in far off countries.