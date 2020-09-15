Marcus Tullius Cicero (106-43 B.C.) is regarded as the greatest public speaker of all times.
Orators played a central role in Roman society. Cicero himself referenced Demosthenes (384-322 B.C.), who said that the three most important aspects of public speaking were delivery, delivery, delivery.
The late Roman Republic is one of the most documented accounts of history because of Cicero. He used props and visual aids in his presentations, and felt orators were like actors.
To avoid debating real issues, an orator might resort to mudslinging. The use of hand gestures was also important. Poor speech with great delivery is better than great speech with poor delivery.
Cicero would bring up hypothetical situations when there was little actual proof being offered. Cicero gave blistering orations against Mark Antony called "The Philippics." When Antony gained power, he insisted that Cicero be put on a list of people to be killed.
Cicero was hunted down and killed in 43 B.C. His head and hands were chopped off and displayed in the Roman Forum.
Cicero believed in the Republic Constitution of Rome, and worried about the ascension of powerful men such as Sulla, Pompey and Caesar, who threatened to overthrow the Republic.
TERRY J. SMITH
Warrenton
