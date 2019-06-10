If the “citizenship question” is included on the 2020 census, mayn't I invoke my Fifth Amendment right, and refuse to answer?
If I do so, will my other responses be counted, or thrown out?
Doesn’t our Constitution say “all” people in this country will be counted? Why is so much of our American life hitherto uncontested, now called into contest?
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
