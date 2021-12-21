Holiday wishes to all.

I may have left my gallbladder in St. Louis, Missouri, but my heart and soul belong to Seaside. So many from the Class of 1963 are still there, doing amazing work to preserve and promote Seaside.

My wish for Seaside and all who live there is that peace will be yours in 2022.

AUDREY (POWELL) HAYNES

Bickleton, Washington

