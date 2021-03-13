In reply to Jenny Johnson's letter of March 9, I would ask that readers substitute the word "plantation" for the word "forest" and "logging" for the word "forestry" wherever these words appear.
All her greenwashing will never make the tax-free harvesting of private timberlands any more palatable than the factual record of how county revenues and Oregon Department of Forestry funding plummeted after the 1990 abolition of the state's harvest and severance taxes.
Her statement that reinstating these taxes on harvests will somehow cost jobs and businesses in rural Oregon is unsupportable. It is not as if timber harvests are arranged as a public service.
Wherever trees are a crop, there will be harvests. It will be profitable, just as it was in the beginning, and as it was from the 1950s to the late 1980s. And, it is a living fact that the 1990s abatement of harvest and severance taxes has made short rotation harvests obscenely profitable.
Labor costs have been rendered insignificant. Mechanization and related fuel and machinery costs are outlandish, but these expenses are now assumed by the logger.
It is past time to reinstate harvest and severance taxes on the owners as sources of public revenue, to ensure that working people of all persuasions and economic sectors aren't holding the bag to fund every needed public expenditure.
Absentee owners and their proxies need to pay their share. To demand less perpetuates a disgrace, and solidifies Clatsop County's role as a backwoods resource colony.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside