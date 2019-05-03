It is simply human nature to resist change. However, when we are called upon to make changes or face financial consequences, somehow what was once impossible becomes possible.
For example, the eastern part of the country had a serious acid rain problem that was the result of sulfur dioxide emissions from coal-burning power generation. Cap and trade programs to reduce sulfur dioxide levels have been in place since the early 1990s. It has been a terrific success. Most recent figures show a 91 percent decrease in this air pollutant. Would this reduction have occurred without the threat of increases in operating costs? (bit.ly/2IVboLU)
Another example is closer to home, found on the Georgia-Pacific website. When Georgia-Pacific (owner of Wauna Mill) was hit with a large hike in water usage rates in Halsey, Oregon, the plant operators found ways to decrease fresh water usage by 40 percent. That's 1.4 million gallons of water per day. Would this decrease have happened without the motivation to reduce costs? (bit.ly/2L9j3bQ)
The Clean Energy Jobs Bill will prove to be another successful motivator to improve the management of our resources and the quality of our environment. That is why I urge every voter to tell our state senators and representatives to pass House Bill 2020 without exceptions.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.