We are getting close to the May elections. Many of us do not give this election and ballot items the consideration and attention they need. The majority of Seaside and some outlying areas will vote on board members for the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District.
A district is formed by local citizens to meet an important need. Examples might be a fire district, a water district, or in this case, a park and recreation district; they all have their own boards.
Members of district boards should be selected on their dedication to service, their willingness to meet as concerns come up, and they should have a strong understanding of business practices and how a well-managed district should work.
The Seaside area is in need of new approaches and direction for our park and recreational services. As a member of the community, I hope you will take the time to understand the concerns, challenges and management style that is in place, and vote for a clean slate of board members.
Their platforms of transparency, fiscal responsibility, ability to listen, lead and supervise show a bright future for our park and recreation district. Al Hernandez, Patrick Duhachek, John Huismann, Jackie Evans and Stephen Morrison are ready for positive leadership.
KATHY SAMSEL
Seaside