Everyone notices the highly engineered and designed algae pool at the Columbia River Maritime Museum … right across the street from the shuttered swimming pool.
We can't teach kids to swim, but maybe we can train them to clean the algae every week.
MARTY JUNGE
Ilwaco, Washington
