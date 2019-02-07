That incompetent man in the White House seems to have some difficulty in cleaning the swamp. Apparently, he flooded it with his own staff. I thought we needed to get some alligators in that swamp.
We now see that Robert Mueller has seen fit to give him a hand to actually clean the swamp for him.
DIANE FINUCANE
Warrenton
