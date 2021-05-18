I read a letter to the editor remarking on the quality of the stewardship of the current Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board. I must say I was surprised to see someone repeat the dog and pony show the park district’s Melissa Ousley was touting regarding a survey showing support for the purchase of Broadway Middle School being 65%.
I am in receipt of an email we received from a request regarding all correspondence related to the SEPRD board and the purchase of the former middle school.
This is an email on Sept. 1, 2020 from Celeste Bodner, a board member, to Ousley on how to word the survey so respondents would answer the questions in the positive:
”Question style. I suggested using the matrix-style/multi-choice system because I think it’s more likely to end up with a higher percentage/result for ‘X% are supportive (somewhat or highly) of additional space or facilities improvement for child care’ ...”
“Q9 ... I created this because a positive response could yield a quote such as ‘75% of all respondents indicate it is important to keep the BMS property as a publicly-owned asset.’”
I believe this is a clear manipulation of the survey to get the results SEPRD wanted and not what was intended by the people who responded to the survey. Transparency for SEPRD created a graph showing a majority of the respondents writing letters were not in favor of the purchase. This was a true result.
STEPHEN MORRISON
Seaside