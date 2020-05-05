As a result of the stay-at-home orders we are under, it has been more difficult than usual to get to know the candidates running for office.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, Democratic candidate for Oregon secretary of state, is offering a solution to this problem by holding virtual town halls with local officials around the state so that we can hear her views and see how committed to Oregon she is. See for yourself what this candidate believes by watching a few town halls at jamiefororegon.com/events
Jamie has done her research, and is incredibly focused on each of the five roles Oregon's secretary of state must fill. She knows what is currently working well, and where improvements are needed. She has extensive and varied experience, from working as front-line staff to managing multimillion-dollar projects.
I have met this candidate, and am impressed by her intelligence and thoughtfulness. And, I like the fact that Jamie will bring a rural Oregon viewpoint to Salem. More geographical diversity in our state officeholders would be refreshing, perhaps even vital, to bringing opposing sides together.
We select our choices for the November election in the May primary. Our mail-in ballots will be arriving soon.
And please vote for McLeod-Skinner for secretary of state. She has a clear vision for moving Oregon forward.
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria
